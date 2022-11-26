Jennifer Lopez Announced New Music in a Cropped Corset and an Ultra Low-Rise Leather Skirt

Her upcoming album 'This Is Me...Now' is dedicated to Ben Affleck.

As her love for Ben Affleck continues to grow, Jennifer Lopez is creating new music to reflect the evolution of their rekindled relationship. On Friday, the singer announced she would be releasing a follow-up album to This Is Me...Then (aptly titled This Is Me...Now), 20 years later.



In a short clip shared to Instagram, Lopez recreated the original cover of her 2002 album dressed in the same plunging sheer flutter-sleeve top and nude beanie, before transforming into J.Lo circa 2022, wearing a baggy leather jacket layered over a matching low-rise maxi skirt and cropped white corset. “This is me then, this is me now,” Lopez declared in the video.

According to People, the new album "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," which, of course, includes her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Song titles, like "Dear Ben Pt. II" and "Midnight Trip to Vegas" allude to the couple's happily ever after.

The new album won't be released until 2023, but in the meantime, J.Lo spoke candidly about her and Ben's unique love story in the December issue of Vogue. "I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real," she said of Affleck.



J.Lo continued, "The two of us, we lost each other and found each other. Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too. All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again. Does it exist? Is it real? All those questions that I think everyone has."

