Jennifer Lopez, 54, Just Showed Off Her Abs In A Plunging Valentino Top

Jennifer Lopez, 54, just showed off her abs in a sultry new outfit on Instagram.

The multi-hyphenate posted a Valentino look, featuring two long black panels that covered her bust.





Jennifer Lopez, 54, just blessed all 252 million of her Instagram followers by sharing a sultry new outfit on the social media platform.

On November 16, the multi-hyphenate posted a jaw-dropping Valentino look, put together by stylist duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. (You can see the photos here.)

The star of the ensemble was J.Lo’s racy black top, which featured two long black panels that covered her bust and extended all the way down to her knees. The rest of her torso was left completely exposed, revealing her toned abs. She paired the top with slate gray wide-leg pleated trousers with a high-rise fit, as well as a long gray coat entirely covered in sparkling embellishments. To accessorize, Jennifer wore a long cross pendant necklace.

Fans immediately flooded the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s comment section with praise. “My mouth is ‘on the floor’ 😮,” one user wrote. Another added, “‘IT FACTOR’ PERSONIFIED!!!❤️❤️❤️”

This is far from Jen’s first time making a fashion statement in head-turning attire.

While attending a star-studded Neiman Marcus party in honor of Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry in October, the Marry Me actor looked gorgeous in a champagne look from the house’s Fall 2023 collection. This consisted of a midi-length gown with a structured bustier bodice, an asymmetrical strapless neckline, and a flowing draped skirt. She accessorized with Schiaparelli’s signature anatomical jewelry, including a gold eye-burst brooch, surrealist eye-shaped earrings embellished with crystals, a massive statement ring, and a pair of gold rectangular sunglasses with sculpted eye motifs in the opaque lenses.

