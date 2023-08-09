Jennifer Lawrence's sex comedy No Hard Feelings confirms digital release date

Macall Polay/Sony Pictures

No Hard Feelings, the sex comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence, has announced its digital release date.

The film sees Lawrence star as Maddie Barker, a thirty-something Uber driver who answers an advert to date an awkward teenager Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), before he heads off to college.

After receiving mixed reviews and performing modestly at the box office, fans can now get their hands on the digital copy, which releases in the US on August 15th.

The release date for the physical copies, which include DVD and Blu-ray, has also been announced, with the film hitting shelves on August 29. Currently, there is no confirmed UK release date.

The trailer for the special features included a snippet of an interview with Lawrence, who said she "always wanted to make an R-rated comedy" as Feldman added it was "some of the most fun" he's ever had on a film.

Lawrence, who has also starred in The Hunger Games and the X-Men series, recently revealed she would be "scared" to work with method actors, as it would make her "nervous".

"I would be scared to work with somebody who's method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?" she began.

"That would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen another process that I've been curious about, because you don’t really know about them all the time," she added, before discussing her work with Christian Bale in American Hustle.

"I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did American Hustle when I worked with Christian Bale.

"I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing, like it was going to be ten seconds or whatever until action, he would start getting ready.

"And then I saw that and I was like, 'That seems like a really good idea.' And then I started to do that," she added.

