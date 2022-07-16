Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Most Chill Version of a Corset Dress in New York City

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Serena van der Woodsen, is that you? No, it's Jennifer Lawrence.

The Don't Look Up star was the embodiment of classic summer dressing with a Bridgerton-approved twist during an outing in New York City on July 15. Lawrence was photographed out and about wearing a blue and white plaid midi dress by Tory Burch with a corset-style waist and cap sleeves, topping the look off with a pair of open-toed mustard mules and a quilted black purse. The frock, which retails for $1,198, is still available at Neiman Marcus and ToryBurch.com.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on July 15, 2022, in New York City.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 15, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on July 15, 2022, in New York City.
Gotham

Keeping the vibes chill, a fresh-faced Lawrence walked around with her long, blown-out hair free to catch the wind. We can't help but see a bit of Gossip Girl's favorite Upper East Side blonde in this look, which is fitting considering Lawrence auditioned to play Serena back in the day (the part, of course, went to Blake Lively).

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on July 15, 2022, in New York City.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 15, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on July 15, 2022, in New York City.
Gotham

One of Jennifer Lawrence's last public appearances in NYC coincided with her visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on December 5, 2021. Lawrence, who was pregnant at the time, wore a long-sleeve black dress covered in white polka dots. With her hair down in loose waves, Lawrence accessorized the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings, a pearl necklace, and black stilettos.

Jennifer Lawrence visits the 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on December 06, 2021, in New York City.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 06, 2021

Jennifer Lawrence visits the 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on December 06, 2021, in New York City.
James Devaney

Though it was reported that Lawrence gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney around February 2022, the actor has yet to share details about her growing family with the press. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she told Vanity Fair in November 2021. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jennifer Lawrence Wears Billowy Blue Corset Summer Dress In NYC

    On Friday, Jennifer Lawrence cut an ethereal figure on the streets of New York as she walked in a blue corset dress that moulded to her body in the breeze.

  • Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical Sailing

    Sailing will follow a group of musicians in the late 1970s discovering yacht rock — the soft rock music genre that took over the radio during that era

  • Kendall Jenner Rocks Multiple Floral Bikinis During Tropical Oceanside Getaway

    The Kardashians star showed off her impeccable beach style in a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram Thursday

  • Julianne Hough's Abs Are Toned AF As She Shimmies In An Underboob-Baring Dress

    Julianne Hough dances away her pre-show jitters and flaunts her epic abs in an underboob-baring cutout dress. She exercise 5 morning a week and varies workouts.

  • IHIT identifies victim of killing in industrial area of Burnaby, B.C.

    Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a targeted killing in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday as 31-year-old Christopher Irwin. Investigators say they were called to a gravel lot at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, near a vacant building on Norland Avenue near Laurel Street — between Highway 1 and the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex — after a member of the public found the body of a man. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) subsequently took over the investigation, and have now released th

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Raptors sign Champagnie to multi-year contract, Harper to two-way deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract. The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season. The native of Brookly

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.