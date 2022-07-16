Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Most Chill Version of a Corset Dress in New York City

Serena van der Woodsen, is that you? No, it's Jennifer Lawrence.

The Don't Look Up star was the embodiment of classic summer dressing with a Bridgerton-approved twist during an outing in New York City on July 15. Lawrence was photographed out and about wearing a blue and white plaid midi dress by Tory Burch with a corset-style waist and cap sleeves, topping the look off with a pair of open-toed mustard mules and a quilted black purse. The frock, which retails for $1,198, is still available at Neiman Marcus and ToryBurch.com.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 15, 2022 Gotham

Keeping the vibes chill, a fresh-faced Lawrence walked around with her long, blown-out hair free to catch the wind. We can't help but see a bit of Gossip Girl's favorite Upper East Side blonde in this look, which is fitting considering Lawrence auditioned to play Serena back in the day (the part, of course, went to Blake Lively).

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 15, 2022 Gotham

One of Jennifer Lawrence's last public appearances in NYC coincided with her visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on December 5, 2021. Lawrence, who was pregnant at the time, wore a long-sleeve black dress covered in white polka dots. With her hair down in loose waves, Lawrence accessorized the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings, a pearl necklace, and black stilettos.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 06, 2021 James Devaney

Though it was reported that Lawrence gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney around February 2022, the actor has yet to share details about her growing family with the press. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she told Vanity Fair in November 2021. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

