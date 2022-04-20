Jennifer Lawrence Has Welcomed First Baby with Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence

Mike Coppola/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence's little one has arrived.

The Don't Look Up star, 31, has welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple was recently spotted out on a stroll with their newborn.

PEOPLE confirmed in September that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together. The couple became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot the following October.

Earlier this month, Amy Schumer spoke about Lawrence's newborn during a lie detector test with Vanity Fair. Asked if she thinks motherhood has changed Lawrence for the better, the comedian said she's "only texted with [Lawrence] but I bet it has."

The Life and Beth star also said she has yet to meet the baby and doesn't know his or her name. "She's smart enough not to tell me," Schumer joked.

Lawrence recently said in Vanity Fair's December issue that she hopes to "protect" her child's "privacy" as much as possible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence was "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," said the film source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."