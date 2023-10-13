Jennifer Lawrence Styled the Spicy Color Helen Mirren Also Wears

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It's a go-to for fall.

Image Direct

Fashion has been working overtime when it comes to seasonal color trends. During the spring, it was all about Kelly green with everyone from Kate Middleton to Reese Witherspoon sporting the jewel-tone hue. Then, lime green entered that chat, appearing in the wardrobes of Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham. Not long after, neon yellow took center stage, with stars like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber leading the charge. And now, a new shade is having its moment.

Jennifer Lawrence went casual for a New York City date night, wearing a cozy, oversized knit sweater. The fuzzy separate hung off her shoulder, adding a touch of sexy to the otherwise conservative ‘fit. Its warm and comfy look was enough to draw me in, but the chili-red hue made it even more alluring.

Treasure and Bond Off-the-Shoulder Thermal Knit Top

Nordstrom

$49

Buy on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

Nordstrom

$149

Buy on Nordstrom

Red is nothing new when it comes to style and beauty. Just think about the red nail theory, Taylor Swift’s bold, red lips (not to mention her Red album), and the countless fiery gowns we’ve seen at award shows this year. It’s a color that signifies power and intense feelings, with Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Helen Mirren all donning the tomato-toned trend. In other words, it’s officially fashion’s newest favorite hue; it’s safe to say Lawrence knows exactly what she’s doing.

Not only does the color make for an eye-catching outfit, but it’s surprisingly easy to style. Lawrence coordinated her vibrant sweater with blue straight-leg jeans, a black belt, and ballet flats. She topped it all off with delicate jewelry and a slicked-back bun. A bold color doesn’t have to be complicated, but rather a seamless addition that elevates your closet.

Shop Lawrence-inspired red sweaters, below.

Get the Look:

Jones New York Pointelle-Sleeve Sweater

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Story continues

BP. Oversize Turtleneck Sweater

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Free People Sandre Pullover Sweater

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

Anthropologie Maeve Cropped Sweater

Shop now: $98; anthropologie.com

A.L.C. Ayden Oversize Wool and Cashmere Sweater

Shop now: $495; nordstrom.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Off-the-Shoulder Cable-Knit Sweater

Shop now: $145; zappos.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.