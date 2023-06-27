Jennifer Lawrence shuts down Hunger Games prequel rumour

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has denied speculation that she will appear in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The No Hard Feelings actress played Katniss Everdeen in the original movie series. There had been rumours that she would have a cameo in the prequel in a different role, as the events happen 49 years before The Hunger Games.

On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen shared a fan's suggestion with Lawrence – that she could appear as "Katniss' grandmother" in the upcoming movie.

"Oh, ’cause I’m 49 in Hollywood years, huh?" she quipped in response, before shutting down the rumours altogether, saying: "No! That's not true."

Lawrence recently told Variety that she would be keen to reprise her Hunger Games role if an appropriate opportunity ever arose.

When asked if she would play Katniss again, she replied: "Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100%."

Jennifer Lawrence reacts to the rumors that she'll appear in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/SXnZAPEjS7 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 27, 2023

However, during her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Lawrence said she made sure she took her favourite props home when her time in the franchise came to a close.

When Cohen asked if she kept anything from the set, Lawrence replied: "I took a lot, I literally took a lot of stuff. But it also just kind of happens naturally.

"I took a bow and arrow, but I had to practice with the bow and arrow, it was mine. It was in my trunk when we wrapped, so I drove home with it."

Lawrence confirmed she still has the bow and arrow, adding: "Just so nobody robs my house, it’s not at my house."

She also said that she still has "the boots from every movie are just in my shoe closet. I’ll sometimes just be like, 'Oh, that's Hunger Games stuff'."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes documents the first Hunger Games in Panem, and follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he reluctantly mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) during the tenth Hunger Games.

Alongside the two lead stars, the cast will also feature Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in cinemas on November 17, 2023. The previous Hunger Games movies are available to stream on Prime Video UK.

