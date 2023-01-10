Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's A Pete Davidson Fangirl

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Most people would be utterly starstruck if they ever bumped into Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, but in a new interview, the actress revealed the unexpected list of celebrities she would fangirl over.

In a cover interview for W Magazine's first 2023 issue, Lawrence said, 'I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.'

She added that, in her mind, 'the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson.' And certainly many other Hollywood leading ladies would say the same.

Lawrence also said she is a fan of one of Davidson's most famous exes.

'When Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner,' she told the magazine.

But the Oscar winner's list of favourite celebs has changed over the years. When she was growing up, for example, she admitted that her room decor included posters of 'Sk8er Boi' singer Avril Lavigne.

'I wasn't cool,' Lawrence joked, explaining that she also had photos of cute dogs on her wall.

As for the film that brings her the most tears: Father of the Bride.

'Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she's like, "Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we're getting married,"' Lawrence said. 'But I'm so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything with children or animals.'

Lawrence is now married to gallery director Cooke Maroney, and the two have one child, a son named Cy. Most recently, she starred in the drama Causeway, of which she's also one of the producers. In it, she plays a military veteran recovering from a traumatic brain injury caused by a car accident involving a bomb. It premiered this past September.

