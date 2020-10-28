Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Political Beliefs After Saying She Was Previously 'A Little Republican'

Jennifer Lawrence has clarified her political beliefs, after revealing she was “a little Republican” earlier in her life.

In the lead-up to the US election, the Oscar-winning star recently gave an interview in which she said that having grown up in a Republican-voting family, she initially opted for John McCain when she was first old enough to vote in 2008.

She went on to say that when Donald Trump became US leader in 2016, it “changed everything” for her.

After her comments were picked up on by multiple news outlets, Jennifer has now put out a statement “clarifying her voting record”.

“I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines,” she wrote.

“I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realise I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

Jennifer previously supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week last year (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images) More

She recently told the Absolutely Not podcast with Heather McMahan: “It’s extremely hard to talk about politics, you don’t want to, I’m an actor, I want everybody to see my movies.

“I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies and I could also see the social issues weren’t in line with my views.

“Then for me when Donald Trump got elected that just changed everything.”

The Hunger Games actor added: “This is an impeached president who has broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand.

“I just don’t give a fuck, I guess that is the bottom line, I just don’t think it’s right, it just changes things for me.”

Jennifer told V Magazine earlier this month of her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: “Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom. And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

READ MORE:

Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Casually Rocked Up At A New York Gay Club And Left Everyone Shook

Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney In Private Ceremony Attended By A-List Friends

Jennifer Lawrence Used To Be A Republican But Donald Trump Soon Changed That

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.