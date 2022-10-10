Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Burnout As She Reveals She 'Lost Control' Of Career

Photo credit: Michelle Quance - Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her mental health, revealing that she suffered with burnout after starring in the first instalment of The Hunger Games and later 'lost control' of her career.

'I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for Silver Linings Playbook],' she told Variety. 'I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision.'

Lawrence – who starred in eight films between 2012 and 2015 (the release dates of the first and last films in The Hunger Games series) – added: 'When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.'

The 32-year-old went on to have a brief hiatus from acting and didn't star in any movies between 2019's Dark Phoenix and last year's Don't Look Up. More recently, Lawrence says she has managed to claw back the pieces of her identity that she lost during those difficult years. 'It feels personal for me the first time in a long time,' she shared.

Last month, Lawrence spoke out about becoming a mother for the first time, revealing that she had feared she wouldn't love her baby as much as her cat. 'It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,' the Don't Look Up star told Vogue. 'Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.'

Lawrence went on: 'I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, "Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?"'

Despite her concerns, the actor says she did fall in love with her son right away. 'The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,' she said. 'Like, "Now is day one of my life." I just stared. I was just so in love.'

Since becoming a parent, the actor revealed that she's already changed so much and is looking to the future with fresh eyes. 'My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,' she said.

