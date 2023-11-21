Jennifer Lawrence Nails Preppy Fall Style in Monochrome Dior at Saks' Holiday Show Unveiling

The actress, 33, attended Dior's Carousel of Dreams at Saks' Holiday window show unveiling on Monday

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is the epitome of elegance.

The actress, 33, donned a chic monochrome Dior look at the French fashion house's Carousel of Dreams event. The event took place at the unveiling of Saks' Holiday window and light show in New York City on Monday.

Lawrence was appropriately dressed for Fall on the evening in a long black, belted coat which she wore over a white shirt and a black maxi-skirt.

The longtime Dior ambassador also sported a preppy black headband and a pair of black suede knee-high boots.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lawrence wore a Dior look at Saks Holiday Window & Light Show unveiling on Monday

The No Hard Feelings star later suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she gave a speech ahead of the unveiling.

In a video obtained by Women's Wear Daily, the star gasped in shock as her belt snapped open while standing onstage with Saks President, Marc Metrick and the CEO of Christian Dior, Delphine Arnault.

“I'm so sorry, that was so loud, my belt popped off!” Lawrence laughed, before continuing her speech.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rachel Zegler looked lovely on the evening

"I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now," she said. "And looking around this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. Thank you again for having me. This is so exciting."

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Maya Hawke, Nina Dobrev and Ashley Park wrapped up warm on Monday

Other stars in attendance included actresses Nina Dobrev , Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexandra Daddario, Rachel Zegler and Ashley Park.

Hawke, 25, stood out at the event in a leopard print shirt dress while Dobrev, 34, looked stunning in a strapless black textured gown.

As am ambassador for the brand, Lawrence often opts to dress in Dior for events. In October, she looked chic at the 2023 Women's Wear Daily Honors in a sleek black off-the-shoulder wool dress from the fashion house's Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

On the red carpet, Lawrence spoke about her love for the artistic director of Dior womenswear collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was celebrated on the evening. “Well, her designs first, and her style. But she just has the kindest heart and she has an over-enthusiastic work ethic,” Lawrence told WWD of her admiration for Chiuri.



