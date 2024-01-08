Jennifer Lawrence Made a Case for the Velvet Trend at the 2024 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence just made her long-awaited return to the Golden Globes red carpet—and she did it in a major way. While Lawrence's film No Hard Feelings may not have been among the highly nominated films of the evening (Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, etc.), the actress still managed to snag a Best Female Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy nod for her role in the raunchy comedy.

Lawrence arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes wearing a sleek navy blue velvet plunging Dior gown with a floor-skimming hemline and cinched waistline. She accessorized with diamond and sapphire earrings resembling feathers (perhaps a nod to her Hunger Games character), a diamond-pendant tennis necklace, and a bedazzled clutch bag. Her long blonde was worn in a deep side part and completely swept to one side, and she kept her glam simple with feathered lashes, dewy skin, and a peach lip.

The actress hasn't attended the awards show since 2016 when she took home a Globe in the Best Actress Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category for Joy, marking her third overall win. Her red carpet look that year wasn't any less worthy of a trophy. Lawrence opted for a striking, floor-skimming crimson column dress with ab-baring midsection cutouts and a cropped piece of fabric up top.

If J.Law takes home the trophy, she will tie with Julie Andrews and Rosalind Russell for most wins in the Best Comedy Actress category with three. She previously won for her roles in Silver Linings Playbook and Joy. Lawrence also has another Globes win in the Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture category for American Hustle.



