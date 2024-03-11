Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz Have Cute “Hunger Games” Reunion at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kravitz starred as Cinna alongside Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' and 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party

There was a mini Hunger Games reunion at the 2024 Oscars.

On Sunday, Jennifer Lawrence, 33, posed alongside Lenny Kravitz, 59, as the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Kravitz played Lawrence's character Katniss Everdeen's stylist Cinna in the first two films of the hit franchise before his character was killed off in 2013's Catching Fire.

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Related: Jennifer Lawrence Puts a Super-Sexy Spin on 3-Piece Suiting at Paris Fashion Week

The duo dressed to impress for Sunday's star-studded event, with Lawrence looking stunning in a Givenchy Fall Winter 1996 Couture dress, as previously seen on Kate Moss, 50.

The actress' white sheer gown featured a plunging frilled neckline and a long train. She teamed the iconic look with a pair of pointed white heels, wearing her hair up in a chic style. Meanwhile, Kravitz looked dapper in a black suit and white ruffled shirt that he wore with a pair of sunglasses.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Lawrence and Kravitz's latest reunion comes after they posed for photos together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Lawrence, who played Katniss in 2012's Hunger Games and its three sequels, said last year that she'd be up for returning to the franchise if given the option. While promoting her movie No Hard Feelings in June 2023, Lawrence told Variety, “Oh, my god — totally!” when asked if she'd be open to returning to the films.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

“If Katniss ever could come back into my life, 100%,” she added at the time.

Despite the star being eager to return, producer Nina Jacobson, 58, previously said Katniss' reappearance in a future installment would be up to author Suzanne Collins, 61.

Murray Close/Lionsgate/ Everett Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence in 'The Hunger Games'

Related: Robert De Niro Says He Wasn’t Uncomfortable at Jennifer Lawrence’s Rehearsal Dinner: ‘It Was Nice!’ (Exclusive)

Story continues

“If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it,” Jacobson said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published in October surrounding the release of the prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



"Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete,” the producer added. “And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete."

"But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled," Jacobson added. "But really, any chance to be back in this world, and lead with [director Francis Lawrence] and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.