Jennifer Lawrence Just Shared Her Quarantine Drinking Habits With Amy Schumer And It's A Whole Vibe

If you've found that your alcohol consumption habits have changed during lockdown, you're not alone.

Whether it's finding that one glass of wine goes to your head more while in the confines of your four walls than at the pub, or treating yourself to a margarita on a Tuesday night - because, quarantine - you shouldn't be too hard on yourself (within reason, of course) during this strange time.

Which is why Jennifer Lawrence's revelation about her quarantine drinking habits are a welcome celebrity confession.

During Amy Schumer's new cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns To Cook, which she presents with her professional chef husband Chris Fischer, the comedian phoned her friend J-Law to catch up on all things food and drink.

After Schumer told Lawrence she was currently enjoying a Chardonnay, the newlywed responded that she prefers a Sauvignon Blanc... 'if I'm drinking white, which is mainly for sl*ts.'

'How dare you,' Schumer replied.



Lawrence continued to confirm she is more of a red wine aficionado but during quarantine has switched her routine up a bit.



📞 Here's Amy schumer's call to Jennifer Lawrence yesterday at #AmySchumerLearnsToCook pic.twitter.com/egdWSNWbGO — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) May 19, 2020

'I'm trying to wait until 6,' the 29-year-old said about the time she pours her first glass of red. 'So I have like a pre-emptive beer at 5.'

'Very classy,' Schumer concurred.

While we're not disputing Lawrence's claim to be more of a red wine woman, one of our favourite pictures of the Academy Award winner does happen to be this iconic chair-climbing white-wine-in-hand photo of the J-Law from the 2018 Oscars:

The Kentucky native also shared her roast chicken recipe with Schumer's husband, which is available here:

