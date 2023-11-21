Jennifer Lawrence just had the most hilarious wardrobe malfunction

Anyone else ever get those recurring nightmares about standing on a stage in front of hundreds of people only to slowly realise that your top is totally see-through à la Monica in Friends? Or perhaps you’ve found yourself waking up in a sweat at the thought of your top popping open or jeans ripping down the bum at an important event, where you have nowhere to hide? Unsurprisingly, nightmares that entail embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions in a public place are actually some of the most common out there – but for most of us, they remain little more than a figment of our unconscious imagination. And thank goodness for that.

The same, however, unfortunately cannot be said for Jennifer Lawrence, who experienced her very own real-life ‘mare (well, kinda) last night while attending the Saks Fifth Avenue Christmas lighting ceremony in NYC. The actress looked stunning in a monochrome Dior look for the occasion, wearing a crisp white shirt under a black wrap coat that was fastened in the middle with a black belt… Until it wasn’t.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Because during her speech, the Hunger Games star’s belt suddenly popped all the way off. Luckily, the rest of J-Law’s outfit stayed intact, making the whole situation more “haha” than horror story – and ofc, it was all caught on camera. Exactly the kind of light-hearted LOLs we needed on this drizzly Tuesday morning.

In the clip that has already gone viral on social media, Jennifer reacts hilariously to the wardrobe mishap, putting her hands to her mouth in shock before saying, “I’m so sorry, that was so loud, my belt popped off!” Before gracefully carrying on with her speech. Ever the professional!

