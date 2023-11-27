Jennifer Lawrence Hired Security for 1-Year-Old Son After Dealing With 'Intrusive Thoughts and Anxiety'

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Did you have Jennifer Lawrence interviewing Kylie Jenner on your 2023 bingo card? I sure didn't, but it's not really a surprise given the Oscar-winner's longtime fascination with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In fact, Lawrence referred to famed momager Kris Jenner as “our mother” at one point during their Zoom chat for Interview Magazine.

Speaking of mothers, the 26-year-old reality star and 33-year-old actor have both added the title to their own resumés in recent years. Jenner shares two children, five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire, with ex-partner Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Lawrence welcomed her son, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022.

how to

Jennifer Lawrence and Her Messy Braid Re-Wrote the Rules of Rich Mom Style

You don't need to wear head-to-toe black this winter.

During their chat, the young parents discussed how they keep their children safe as public figures. “I’m curious how your kids react to security,” Lawrence said. “I didn’t have that much security before I had a kid but, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time.”

Jenner agreed, also claiming she never hired security until she got pregnant. Now she's had two guards “in rotation” for the last “five-plus” years. “[Stormi is] very familiar with them, which I feel comfortable with," Jenner explained. "She actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship. I’m trying to figure it out too because I never had security growing up, so I don’t know what that’s like, but I try to make it as normal and friendly as possible.”

Getty

Lawrence admitted she wanted her security guard to be “invisible” until she realized it sent the wrong message to her son. “Yeah, friendly is nice because before I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible. I don’t want my kid to see you or know you,” Lawrence explained. “And then once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’”

Story continues

She continued, "That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us. It’s probably better to say, ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’ We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”

Of course, they also talked about more fun topics like makeup. When asked what Stormi thinks Jenner does for work, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul replied, “Mommy makes makeup.” She added, "Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday. She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while…Just around the house, obviously. And I like to always show her my name’s on the lipstick. I’m like, ‘This is Mommy’s lipstick. Your mom’s really cool.’”

Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner Would Be ‘Heartbroken’ If Daughter Stormi Got Plastic Surgery at the Age She Had

The 25-year-old reality says she regrets getting her breasts done at a young age.

Now that Kylie Jenner has officially unveiled her Khy fashion line, Stormi has also been told that “Mommy makes clothes now.” She continued, “I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop. I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her.”

You can read their full chat here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour