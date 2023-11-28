Jennifer Lawrence Gets Candid About Aging and Says 'It's Incredible What Makeup Can Do'

In a new conversation with Kylie Jenner, the actress opened up about how her experience with makeup has changed as she's grown older

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about aging.

In a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine, the No Hard Feelings actress, 33, opened up about how her experience with makeup has changed as she's grown older.

"It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," she said.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain

Lawrence explained that she tells people what has changed is that she's "doing makeup" and opened up to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, about growing up in the public eye.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,'" Lawrence said.

Jenner also explained how her experience with makeup has also changed as she's grown older.

"I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I’m like, “What are we talking about?'" she shared.

The Kardashians star noted that while she's gotten lip fillers, she began experimenting with makeup by contouring her lips at a young age because she "wanted big, fat, juicy lips."

ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Kylie Jenner arrives for the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 1, 2023

While her passion for makeup ultimately ended up becoming a brand, Jenner told Lawrence that developing Kylie Cosmetics began "from the ground up" and that "proving people wrong was a challenge."

"It was me and my mom and we never made a makeup line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom [Kris Jenner] thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life," she said.



After her initial lip kit launch, Jenner said she and her mom were on a mission to make things "faster and better." "It was so successful and it was the best time of my life," she added.

Read the original article on People.