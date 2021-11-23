Jennifer Lawrence Gives First Major Interview About Marriage, Pregnancy And Her Baby's Future

Photo credit: Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

Article updated on 04/10/21: Jennifer Lawrence Gives First Big Magazine Interview About Pregnancy And Ambitions For Baby

Jennifer Lawrence gave her first proper magazine interview this week. The occasion actually marks the first time Lawrence has opened up at length to a journalist in years.

The actor, 31, who is expecting a child with husband Cooke Maroney, spoke to Vanity Fair about her personal pregnancy boundaries and her ambitions for her forthcoming baby's life.

Addressing the need for a more private life, the Hunger Games star talks about the draining feeling of needing security guards all the time, revealing that for her first date with now-husband Maroney, she decided to leave her detail at the door:

'When I started dating my now husband, I was so embarrassed to bring my [security team] when he asked me out. I mean, how mortifying would that have been? So I didn’t, and it made me really nervous the first few times, and it turned out totally fine,' she says.

Continuing to chart her relationship, Lawrence explains the things she finds most calming and precious about her marriage: 'I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,' she says. 'I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.'

Speaking of her anxiety about giving details of her pregnancy, she insists that she doesn't shut down every single conversation: 'If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’'

However, she is insistent that there should be respect for her baby's privacy: 'Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.'

Article updated on 04/10/21: Jennifer Lawrence And Amy Schumer Protest Against Abortion Restrictions

Jennifer Lawrence joined her friend Amy Schumer to take part in one of several Women’s Marches that took place in the US over the weekend to protest against mounting abortion restrictions.

The protests came after a recent Texas law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, came into effect on September 1, 2021.

On Saturday, October 2 Schumer shared a picture of herself standing alongside the Oscar winner, who is currently pregnant with her first child, at a march in New York City.

‘I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,’ the comedian captioned the photo of herself holding up a placard with the words ‘Abortion is essential’ written on the front.

Lawrence also held up a sign which read: ‘Women's can't be free if they can't control their bodies.’

In Texas, abortion providers are now prohibited from performing a procedure if they can detect foetal heart tones. The law allows no exceptions for rape or incest.

During her performance her performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival over the weekend, Billie Eilish also criticised the stringent abortion law.

'I’m sick and tired of old men,' Eilish said on stage, noting that she almost cancelled the performance because of the 'sh*t' law in the state.

“my body my fucking choice” - billie eilish pic.twitter.com/5ia0QIPgq4 — billiebabycutie (@billiebabycute) October 3, 2021

'When they made that sh*t a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f*cking place for allowing that to happen here,' the singer said before raising her middle finger in the air and reportedly yelling: 'My body, my f*cking choice.'

Article updated on 29/09/21: Jennifer Lawrence has shown off her baby bump while on an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney.

On September 28 the actor was seen walking through New York City with her art dealer beau wearing a pair of blue dungarees - a favourite clothing option of hers during pregnancy, it seems.

In numerous snaps, the star placed her hands on her bump and walked hand-in-hand with Maroney, with whom she announced she was expecting earlier this month.

Original article published on 09/09/21: Congratulations to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who are expecting their first child together.

Representatives for the actress confirmed the news to People on September 8. Photographs of a glowing J Law out in New York City wearing floral dungarees which covered a baby bump were then published by the Mail Online.

This is the first child for the Oscar-winning actor, who married art gallery director Maroney in October, 2019 in a lavish Rhode Island ceremony. The nuptials were attended by Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen and took place eight months after the gallerist proposed to the 31-year-old.

Though the Hunger Games star typically keeps her personal life out of the public eye, she opened up about her relationship with Maroney during a podcast interview ahead of her wedding.

'I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, "I’m ready to get married." I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him,' she told Cat Sandler's NAKED podcast. 'We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favourite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer.'

Since the wedding, the couple have been spotted a handful of times, mainly out and about in their home city of New York.

On the same day Lawrence's pregnancy was confirmed, the trailer for her first movie in two years was released. In December, she will star opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and more in Don't Look Up.







