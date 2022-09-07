Jennifer Lawrence discusses gender pay gap after earning ‘$5m less’ than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence has expressed her frustration with the gender pay gap in Hollywood following reports that she earned $5m less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up.

The actors starred together in Adam McKay’s satirical comedy, released in late 2021. The film focused on a pair of scientists trying to warn the world about an approaching comet with the potential to destroy all humankind.

Previously, Lawrence had spoken out about pushing for her name to be top billed in the promotion of the film, to reflect being the first person named on the call sheet on set.

However, it was also reported that she earned $25m (£21.6m) for the film, compared to DiCaprio’s $30m (£26m) – the equivalent of making 83 cents to his dollar.

In a new interview with Vogue, Lawrence is said to be aware that all actors of her level of fame and accomplishment are “overpaid” while acknowledging that the difference is still “bothersome”.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?” she said of the common discrepancy.

This is not the first time that Lawrence has experienced a gender pay gap in the entertainment industry.

When Sony Pictures computers were hacked in 2014, it emerged that she had been paid substantially less than her male co-stars for the film American Hustle.

Elsewhere in the interview, published on Tuesday (6 September), Lawrence revealed her infant son’s name for the first time and spoke about intending to get an abortion in her twenties before suffering a miscarriage.