Jennifer Lawrence Clapped Back at Critics Saying She Got "Full Plastic Surgery"

During the promotional marathon for her film No Hard Feelings earlier this year, trolls called out Jennifer Lawrence, saying that she went under the knife and that her face had changed — and she's here to set the record straight. Speaking to Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress and Kardashians stan said that people accused her of getting "full plastic surgery" and changing her eyes. She clarified that it wasn't surgery, but the magic of makeup and her artist of choice, Hung Vanngo.

"I also think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence said. "I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup.'"

Jenner noted that Lawrence didn't look like she'd had surgery at all, to which Lawrence echoed the criticism lobbed at her: "Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery."

Lawrence also credits aging for her changing look, noting that comparing anyone to their 19-year-old self (that's how long she's been in front of the camera) will result in seeing some drastic differences.



"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,'" she said. "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller.' Thank you for bringing it up."

