Jennifer Lawrence Ate Smelly Foods Before Liam Hemsworth ‘Hunger Games’ Kiss Scenes: ‘He Should Just Get Over It’ (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed Liam Hemsworth’s claim that she ate smelly foods like tuna or garlic before kissing scenes with him in the “Hunger Games: Mockingjay” films.

“Hot Ones” host Sean Evans posed the question to the “No Hard Feelings” actress in video released Thursday, and she responded nonchalantly.

“It was not intentional. It was just, like, what I was eating,” she told Evans. “And then we’ve kissed. Like, he should just get over it.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

‘No Hard Feelings’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence Lights Up This Witty and Genuine Rom-Com

Lawrence also admitted that her habit of snacking on Doritos gave the “American Hustle” costume department some extra work for her look.

“It was only one costume. It was a white dress,” she said. “And I feel really bad, I actually didn’t know that until it came out, and that was very disrespectful to the costume department.”

Evans clarified that Lawrence’s damage to the dress was an accident.

Also Read:

Amy Schumer Is Snubbed by Jennifer Lawrence in Teaser for New Netflix Comedy Special, ‘Emergency Contact’ (Video)

“An accident. I wasn’t like, ‘F–k you,’” Lawrence said miming rubbing her hands on her dress in a purposeful Dorito-destructive way. “I think also getting the second dress just encouraged me. I was like ‘Oh they must have a million of these.’”

When asked if she was intrigued by any particular acting style, Lawrence replied that she wouldn’t know how to handle someone method acting.

“I would be nervous to work with somebody who’s method because I would have no idea how to talk to them, right? Because like, do I have to be in character?” she said. “That would just make me nervous.”

Also Read:

Jason Sudeikis Publicly Hated on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Before He Joined: ‘I Was Just Protecting Myself’ (Video)

She did learn from “American Hustle co-star Christian Bale how to slowly get into character versus quickly flipping the switch from acting to reality and back.

“I had always been very on off on off until I did ‘American Hustle’ and I worked with Christian Bale, who — I noticed when the cameras started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing, like it was going to be you know 10 seconds or whatever to action — he would kind of start like getting ready,” she said. “And then I saw that I was like, that seems like a really good idea and so then I started to do that.”