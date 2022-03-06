Jennifer and Jordan Turpin Meet Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: 'A Light Through Our Darkness'

Jordan and Jennifer Turpin are singing the praises of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

On Sunday, two of the Turpin siblings — the group of children who escaped their parents' so-called "House of Horrors" in Perris, Calif. — revealed that they got to spend some time with the country music husband-wife duo this weekend.

Jennifer uploaded a series of photographs and videos from the The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour concert stop at San Diego's Petco Park to her Instagram page.

"I had a Garth Brooks DVD collection while living through hell. When D & L were gone, I'd sneak and play it on our television," Jennifer wrote, referring to her two parents by their first initials. "Thank you @garthbrooks for being a light through our darkness."

Meanwhile, on her respective Instagram account, Jordan also shared a post in which she can be seen posing with Brooks, 60, and Yearwood, 57, in one shot, and wrapping her arm around Brooks in another.

"I had so much fun today! I love you Garth, amazing show tonight!" she wrote. "Thank you so much! #garthbrooks#trisha God bless!💜🙏✝️."

Back in 2018, Jordan, Jennifer, and their 11 other siblings were rescued from imprisonment within their own home at the hands of their parents, David and Louise Turpin.

Jordan, who was 17 when she escaped her abusive parents' home and got help for herself and her siblings, used a deactivated cell phone and called 911, alerting the operator that the kids had been raised in captivity, where they were regularly beaten and starved by their parents.

With the help of law enforcement, Jordan was able to free her siblings. Her parents — who later pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including cruelty to an adult-dependent, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment — were sentenced to life in prison for their abuse.

Prior to their rescue, the Turpin children had spent most of their lives indoors — hidden from the outside world. At times, the children were chained to their beds or put in cages for breaking house rules, which included keeping their hands off their parents' food and remaining seated unless directed otherwise.