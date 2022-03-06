Jennifer and Jordan Turpin Meet Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: 'A Light Through Our Darkness'

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Jennifer and Jordan Turpin Meet Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: &#39;A Light Through Our Darkness&#39;
Jennifer and Jordan Turpin Meet Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: 'A Light Through Our Darkness'

Jordan and Jennifer Turpin are singing the praises of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

On Sunday, two of the Turpin siblings — the group of children who escaped their parents' so-called "House of Horrors" in Perris, Calif. — revealed that they got to spend some time with the country music husband-wife duo this weekend.

Jennifer uploaded a series of photographs and videos from the The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour concert stop at San Diego's Petco Park to her Instagram page.

RELATED: After Escaping Captivity from Abusive Parents, the Turpin Siblings Faced a New Set of Horrors

"I had a Garth Brooks DVD collection while living through hell. When D & L were gone, I'd sneak and play it on our television," Jennifer wrote, referring to her two parents by their first initials. "Thank you @garthbrooks for being a light through our darkness."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Dawn Turpin (@jennifer_turpin88)

Meanwhile, on her respective Instagram account, Jordan also shared a post in which she can be seen posing with Brooks, 60, and Yearwood, 57, in one shot, and wrapping her arm around Brooks in another.

"I had so much fun today! I love you Garth, amazing show tonight!" she wrote. "Thank you so much! #garthbrooks#trisha God bless!💜🙏✝️."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jordan Turpin (@jordan__turpin)

Back in 2018, Jordan, Jennifer, and their 11 other siblings were rescued from imprisonment within their own home at the hands of their parents, David and Louise Turpin.

Jordan, who was 17 when she escaped her abusive parents' home and got help for herself and her siblings, used a deactivated cell phone and called 911, alerting the operator that the kids had been raised in captivity, where they were regularly beaten and starved by their parents.

RELATED: Jordan Turpin Hopes to Become Motivational Speaker After College and 'Make a Difference in the World'

With the help of law enforcement, Jordan was able to free her siblings. Her parents — who later pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including cruelty to an adult-dependent, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment — were sentenced to life in prison for their abuse.

Prior to their rescue, the Turpin children had spent most of their lives indoors — hidden from the outside world. At times, the children were chained to their beds or put in cages for breaking house rules, which included keeping their hands off their parents' food and remaining seated unless directed otherwise.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine invasion: Orphans fleeing Russian onslaught heading for Poland and Israel

    Hundreds of Ukrainian orphans have been leaving for Poland after escaping the fighting in the south of the country, while another group have arrived in Israel. More than 200 children, from teenagers to toddlers, arrived in the western city of Lviv on Saturday after a 24-hour train journey with their carers, having left an orphanage in one of Ukraine's conflict zones. The 215 children had travelled 588 miles (947km) from their orphanage in Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine, to the relative safety of Lviv, from where they are travelling on to Poland.

  • Tim Considine Dies: ‘My Three Sons’, ‘The Shaggy Dog’, ‘Patton’ Actor Was 81

    Tim Considine, one of the most popular young Disney actors of the 1950s before originating the role of the eldest brother on the 1960s sitcom My Three Sons, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 81. His death was announced by his son Christopher, and shared on Facebook by My Three Sons […]

  • A Lot Of Traditional Full Moon Names Are Rooted In Fool-Proof Logic

    The full moon captivates us each month, but it's more than just a big, bright ball in the sky. A full moon (meaning when we earthlings can see the moon in all of its radiant and illuminated beauty) occurs when the sun is directly across from the moon, with our little blue planet smack dab in the middle.

  • A feud between mail carriers, wild turkeys comes to a deadly climax near Sacramento

    After months of turkey attacks on mail carriers, one USPS worker is under investigation for killing an aggressive bird, wildlife officials say.

  • Tim Considine, Hardy Boys and My Three Sons Actor, Dead at 81: 'Went Through Life His Way'

    Known for his Disney roles in the 1950s and '60s, Tim Considine is survived by his wife of 42 years, Willette Hunt, and their son Christopher

  • Tim Considine, ‘My Three Sons’ Actor, Dies at 81

    Tim Considine, the actor best known for the role of eldest son Mike on the long-running sitcom “My Three Sons,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a Facebook post from his co-star Stanley Livingston. He was 81. Born in Los Angeles to a showbiz family –– his father, John Considine Jr. […]

  • NATO could implement measures to isolate Putin as he targets civilians: ANALYSIS

    The reports of Russia targeting civilian areas in Ukraine may not be surprising to most. Over the past decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin's military has allegedly killed thousands of civilians sheltering in cities across Syria. Putin reportedly used thermobaric weapons in attacks there to save Bashar Assad's regime.

  • 'Coup Memo' Lawyer Loses Bid To Hold Up Records He Warns Could Convict Trump

    A federal judge shoots down twisted legal arguments by John Eastman battling to hold back his documents from the Jan. 6 House select committee.

  • Saweetie Serves Ankle-Length Gingerbread Hair Moment

    When it comes to her hairstyles, Saweetie never stops -- she just keeps getting better. Since...

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow wanted Mariupol ceasefire to regroup forces, says MoD

    Boris Johnson: The West must stop a nuclear disaster Five developments as Foreign Office urges Britons to leave Russia Ben Wallace tells Vladimir Putin: Don't test us Syrians celebrate Ukraine capturing Russian pilot accused of Aleppo air strikes Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Team Adidas edge Team Bauer in PWHPA women's hockey showcase consolation game

    Baylee Wellhausen of Team Adidas (Minnesota) scored two goals in regulation, adding another marker in the shootout, in a 4-3 victory over Team Bauer (Boston) on Sunday afternoon. It was a great response for Team Adidas after surrendering six straight goals in a loss to Team Scotianbank (Calgary) in Saturday's semifinal. Team Bauer ends the tournament dropping two games by just one goal, the former of which came against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Friday, who will play Team Scotiabank in Sunday's fi

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.