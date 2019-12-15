Jennifer Jones, Anna Hasselborg advance to National women’s final

CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. — Jennifer Jones got one step closer to capturing a record-tying 10th Grand Slam of Curling women’s title.

The 45 year old from Winnipeg, Man., scored a 10-9 extra-end victory over Tracy Fleury during an all-Manitoba semifinal to book her place in Sunday's championship game at CBS Arena.

After starting the tournament with an 0-2 record, Jones has strung together four consecutive wins.

She'll look to make it five straight during Sunday's final (4 p.m. ET), where she'll face Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg.

Hasselborg, who won last month’s Tour Challenge, also needed an extra-end to prevail past Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa 5-4.

On the men's side, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Sweden's Niklas Edin will meet in Sunday's final (12 p.m. ET).

Jacobs, who won the men's title at the Tour Challenge a month ago, defeated local favorite Brad Gushue 5-3 in their semifinal matchup on Saturday.

While, Edin edged Scotland's Bruce Mouat 7-4 in the other semifinal. The Swedish skip recently took home his seventh career European championship title just three weeks ago.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press