Jennifer Hudson's Spring-Ready Lilac Blouse Looks Just Like This Satin Button-Down — and It's Only $26

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

A blouse like this is a wardrobe must-have

People/ Getty Images

Fall and winter weigh down your closet with heavy faux furs, leathers, and shearlings. The best part about spring is the freedom it brings to shed a layer and replace your base with something lightweight, breathable, and stylish — a trio of characteristics perfectly met by a satin button-down blouse, as proven by Jennifer Hudson.

On a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the American Idol star wore her own version of the shirt, a lilac purple number, which she layered under a glitzy purple cardigan. She dressed the look down a notch with light-wash jeans, but it still screamed spring sophistication.

Related: Celebs Like Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Garner Are Declaring Plaid a Spring Print with This Subtle Tweak

In fact, Hudson may have gotten the button-down shirt memo from her fellow TV host Drew Barrymore, who has implemented the style as part of her own daytime talk show uniform. Last year, she stepped out in late summer wearing an emerald green version paired with brown trousers, a moodier take on the trend.

We're unsure exactly what brand Hudson and Barrymore turn to, but the Make Me Chic Button-Down Blouse resembles both of their picks and is a bargain at $26 for looking so high-end. Although it's 100 percent polyester, the lookalike is made to have a silk-like feel, comes in sizes XS to XL, and you can choose from one (or two, or three!) of 39 colors, including a lavender nearly identical to the shade of Hudson's top.

Amazon

Buy It! Make Me Chic Button-Down Blouse, $25.99; amazon.com

The go-to blouse has hundreds of five-star ratings and rave reviews for its comfortability, style, and versatility. One shopper called it ​​a "must-have piece," while another person wrote that it "looks way more expensive" than it actually was. Someone else said it immediately became a staple for "both a going out outfit and business casual" attire.

Story continues

Aside from wearing a button-down shirt with pants like Barrymore and Hudson, you can also effortlessly wear one with a midi skirt, blazer, or wide-legged pants for a bold office outfit. Dressing one down is also an option: Wear it as a beach cover-up, or toss it over a gym 'fit like Jennifer Lopez has in the past.

You may not be a daytime TV host, but that doesn't mean you can't dress like you run the show. Add the Make Me Chic Button-Down Blouse to your rotation as your go-to statement piece for spring!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.