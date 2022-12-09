Jennifer Hudson's Son: Everything She's Said About Parenting

Sophie Dodd
·6 min read
David Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's &quot;Respect&quot; at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
David Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

From American Idol contestant to EGOT winner and newly-minted talk show host, Jennifer Hudson has had a long and accomplished career in entertainment. But her favorite role will always be motherhood.

​​​​"It is the best feeling in the world, no words can describe it," the Respect star told Oprah of becoming a mom soon after the birth of her son in 2009.

Hudson welcomed her first and only child, son David Daniel Otunga Jr., on Aug. 10, 2009. She shares him with her ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga, whom she split from in November 2017 after a decade together. While Hudson retained an emergency order of protection against Otunga at the time of their split, she dropped it two weeks later.

Over the years, Hudson has largely kept her son out of the spotlight, sharing only a few glimpses of him on social media — primarily in video clips that show off his impressive dance moves. The teen seems to have inherited his mom's talent for entertaining, joining her onstage for duets and vogueing with her on red carpets.

"He's the cutest thing in the world!" the Grammy-winner gushed to PEOPLE about her son soon after his arrival. "There are no words for it. He's the best. It's just amazing – us discovering each other, me becoming a mom."

But motherhood has brought its own challenges, she added, including an uptick in anxiety.

"One thing they don't warn you about is … how your nerves shoot up," Hudson previously said on Oprah. "Now I worry about every single thing: 'Oh my God, what would happen if I sit him here, then he could fall and this could happen and that could happen.' I worry like crazy."

These days David is growing up fast — faster than the singer can quite comprehend. "I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram to mark his 13th birthday in August 2022.

Here's everything to know about Jennifer Hudson's son David.

He's a Leo

Jennifer Hudson, winner of the Outstanding Album award, David Otunga, and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. attend the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Hudson, winner of the Outstanding Album award, David Otunga, and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. attend the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California

Mark Davis/Getty

Jennifer Hudson welcomed her first and only child on Aug. 10, 2009. David Daniel Otunga Jr., who is named after his father, weighed in at 7 lbs., 14 oz.

Leading up to his birth, Hudson kept her pregnancy a secret, choosing not to acknowledge her growing baby bump publicly. She and Otunga opted to keep the sex of their baby a surprise.

"The baby is beautiful and perfect," Hudson's rep Lisa Kasteler told PEOPLE upon his arrival. "His parents are ecstatic."

Music calmed him down as a baby

Jennifer Hudson (R) and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. attend the 4th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Hudson (R) and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. attend the 4th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Describing him as "the cutest thing in the world," Hudson revealed that her son began taking after her starting at just a few weeks old.

"He seems like he's very interested in music already. The other night he was having a fit screaming, and someone turns on the music and he just stops and calms down. And I was exactly the same way as a baby," she told PEOPLE a month after his birth, noting that she played "Let It Be Me," her collaboration with Rod Stewart, to soothe her son. "Sometimes when he cries, I try to harmonize!"

In his early days, David showed "a lot of personality," Hudson told PEOPLE, adding that he was a "good sleeper" and that his "favorite time to smile now is diaper changes."

His birth after a family tragedy "saved" Hudson's life

David Otunga, Jennifer Hudson and son David Otunga Jr. attend the 2016 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
David Otunga, Jennifer Hudson and son David Otunga Jr. attend the 2016 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The singer gave birth to David less than one year after tragedy struck her family, when Hudson's mother, brother and nephew were killed in October 2008. Her former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was convicted of the murders and is currently serving three consecutive life sentences in prison.

"I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child," Hudson told Glamour in October 2015. She explained to the outlet that she credits her son with helping her get through that experience.

"I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life,' " she said.

He steals the show on the red carpet

Jennifer Hudson (R) and David Daniel Otunga, Jr. attend Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California
Jennifer Hudson (R) and David Daniel Otunga, Jr. attend Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California

Jason Kempin/Getty

David made his first red carpet appearance with his mom at the annual Kids' Choice Awards in March 2015. Held at The Forum in Los Angeles, the event saw David and Hudson make their mark on the carpet as they struck fun poses for photographers.

David hammed it up on the red carpet with Hudson once again at the premiere of her movie Sing in December 2016 in L.A. Just a few days later, he stepped out with both of his parents at the 2016 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, marking their last public outing as a family of three.

Most recently, the young entertainer looked all grown up on the red carpet with his mom while showing his support at the premiere of Respect, in which Hudson plays Aretha Franklin, in August 2021 in L.A.

He does a spot-on Michael Jackson impression

Jennifer Hudson poses with David Daniel Otunga, Sr., David Daniel Otunga Jr as she is honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 13, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Jennifer Hudson poses with David Daniel Otunga, Sr., David Daniel Otunga Jr as she is honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 13, 2013 in Hollywood, California

JB Lacroix/WireImage

In December 2016, Hudson shared a video of David doing his best Michael Jackson impression while dancing in front of the mirror to "Smooth Criminal."

"My munch is giving it! He loves him some MJ!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. She added, "He always say 'I need my good socks, it helps me dance better' he is in here giving it to me, he said mommy u ready … "

He inherited his mom's vocal talent

Jennifer Hudson and her son David
Jennifer Hudson and her son David

Jennifer Hudson Instagram

David seems to have inherited his famous mom's vocal abilities too, as glimpsed in a video Hudson shared of the pair dueting "This Christmas" on stage together that December. In the clip, David starts out shy before busting a move alongside his mom, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

He rang in his teens with a race car-themed birthday party

jennifer hudson
jennifer hudson

jennifer hudson/instagram

To celebrate David's officially becoming a teenager, the EGOT winner threw him an epic race car-themed birthday party in August 2022. The festivities were held at an indoor speedway, where guests wore matching shirts that read, "DOJ 13."

"Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!" the proud mom wrote alongside snapshots from the special day. "I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!!" she continued. "Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!"

He "has his own swag now"

Jennifer Hudson and her son
Jennifer Hudson and her son

Jennifer Hudson Instagram

A freshly-minted teen, David is embracing his independence — something which Hudson is relatably still adjusting to.

"Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the star told PEOPLE in November 2022. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!"

Hudson added that she's working on trusting the foundation she's laid as a parent to help guide him as he makes his own decisions.

"Like he has his own swag now, his own plans and ideas, and it's trusting my teachers," she said. "You know, because he's older now, he's more independent and it's like, well this is what we want them to be. So feeling confident enough to let him come into his own."

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike

    Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets' 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here." Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Davis scores 55, grabs 17 boards; Lakers top Wizards 130-119

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22 of 30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119 on Sunday night. After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59 against Detroit in 2016. LeBron James had 29 points as the Lakers won their fourth straight road game. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games while trying to extricate themselves from a 2-10 start. Washington lo

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

    MONTREAL — In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Koné was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp. A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. While a new adventure awaits Koné in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team. "I've always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an