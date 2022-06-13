Jennifer Hudson Lands Historic EGOT Status At The 2022 Tony Awards

Jennifer Hudson joined the ranks of the exclusive group of EGOT winners on Sunday at the Tony Awards.

To reach EGOT level, one must win all four of the major American entertainment awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony).

The songstress and producer, who has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar, became the 17th member of the esteemed EGOT titleholders after “A Strange Loop” won Best New Musical.

Hudson also made history as the third Black EGOT winner to take the crown, and the fifth woman to receive the distinction.

“A Strange Loop,” which was produced by Hudson, was the most Tony-award nominated show of the year, earning a whopping 11 nominations.

The musical follows “a young artist grappling with desires, identity and instincts he both loves and loathes,” according to the production’s synopsis.

The hit Broadway show boasts more than 40 producers, including Hudson, Don Cheadle, Billy Porter, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul Charles.

Hudson previously earned a Daytime Emmy for her role as executive producer for “Baby Yaga,” Grammy awards for “The Color Purple” and her debut self-titled studio album, and an Oscar for bestsupporting actress in “Dreamgirls.”

Here’s a list of EGOT recipients over the years:

Richard Rodgers (1962)

Helen Hayes (1977)

Rita Moreno (1977)

John Gielgud (1991)

Audrey Hepburn (1993)

Marvin Hamlisch (1995)

Jonathan Tunick (1997)

Mel Brooks (2001)

Mike Nichols (2001)

Whoopi Goldberg (2002)

Scott Rudin (2012)

Robert Lopez (2014)

John Legend (2018)

Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018)

Tim Rice (2018)

Alan Menken (2020)

Following in the footsteps of another American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson is slated to host her own talk show this fall.

They surprised me !!! I did not see this coming. Look at this cake ! The Jennifer Hudson Show is coming yal. Get ready ! pic.twitter.com/JeOImtvmMX — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 4, 2022

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is set to air on Fox television stations.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...