Jennifer Hudson and Common Enjoy Lakers-Mavericks Game Together Courtside amid Romance Rumors

The pair also attended a Raptors-Clippers game together and sat courtside on Jan. 10

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Common and Jennifer Hudson in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2024

Jennifer Hudson and Common have returned to the court.

On Jan. 17, the "No One Gonna Love You" singer, 42, and the "Come Close" musician, 51, attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Hudson was seen in red lipstick, sporting a black leather jacket over a cream-colored pullover, while Common sported a gray puffer vest over a white pullover and a quilt-patterned pair of trousers. Both were all smiles as they sat courtside at the game with their Nike kicks.



Related: Jennifer Hudson and Common Sit Courtside Together at Raptors-Clippers Game in LA amid Romance Rumors



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Jan. 10, the duo sat courtside together at a basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. as they continued sparking romance rumors.

Hudson wore a casual all-black ensemble with a H.E.R. merchandise T-shirt and jacket, while Common sported a checkered denim ensemble. They were seen smiling, cheering and chatting throughout the game.

Rumors of the pair dating began in 2022. They've attended a handful events together over the last few months, including a November 2023 performance honoring jazz singer Mikel Mwalimu-Banksat at Joe’s Pub theater in New York City.

The same month, the EGOT holder teased her the status of her romance during an interview with CBS Mornings, telling host Gayle King that she's "very happy" in a relationship with an unnamed partner.

During the conversation, co-host Nate Burleson asked Hudson, "So you’re booed up?”

"Booed up? I think it's more sophisticated than booed up,” Hudson teased. After Burleson, 42, explained he meant it’s not an “entanglement,” Hudson agreed, “It’s definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

Story continues

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Common and Jennifer Hudson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 17, 2024

Related: Jennifer Hudson and Common Walk Hand-in-Hand amid Romance Rumors

In February 2023, the rumored couple were spotted leaving Nobu together in Malibu.



Back in an August 2023 interview with TMZ, the "Spotlight" singer addressed rumors that she and Common were dating. At the time she said, "Rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That's for certain."

Hudson and Common were initially spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago after it was announced in May 2022 that they would be starring in the action-thriller Breathe.

Hudson, however, clarified the rumors in September 2022 to Entertainment Tonight: “People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.