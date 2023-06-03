Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's Middle School Graduation: 'My Baby Is a High Schooler'

"We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends," the EGOT winner wrote on Instagram

Jennifer hudson/Instagram Jennifer Hudson poses with her son David during his middle school graduation

Jennifer Hudson may be an EGOT recipient, but her son David Daniel Otunga Jr. just earned his own reason to celebrate.

On Saturday, the TV host, 41, shared several photos of her 13-year-old son after his middle school commencement ceremony — and congratulated him in a few heartfelt Instagram captions.

"It’s official !!! My baby is a high schooler now," Hudson wrote. "We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you, DOJ ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations ! 🎓"

Otunga received a few nods from some of Hudson's friends in the comment section, including Viola Davis, Tamar Braxton and Jacob Latimore.

In photos from her first post, Hudson can be seen adjusting her not-so-little one's cap and gown as she looks determined to set him up for success. "My baby Graduated, Yal !!!!!! DOJ!!!!!!! #classof2023#proudmom," she captioned the pic.

For her second post, Hudson uploaded quite a few sweet moments from the graduation festivities — including one of Otunga cheesing for the camera, and a few images with Hudson, too. During the ceremony, she wore a stunning rainbow dress with plenty of jewelry and held up cute signs with his face on them.

Hudson also tried on the blue graduation gown herself, and Otunga posed with a few other family members as they cheered him on.

A video within Hudson's post also showed a plane carrying a sky banner that read: "Congratulations DOJ! And class of 2023!"

Jennifer hudson/Instagram

Hudson shares her son withex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga, whom she split from in November 2017 after a decade together.

Over the years, the American Idol alum hasn't shared too much about her son on social media, outside of clips that show off his impressive dance moves, but she made sure to tap into her proud mom mode in time for his big day this weekend.

Jennifer hudson/Instagram

Last August, Hudson uploaded a few pics in celebration of Otunga on his 13th birthday, as guests at his party wore shirts with his initials printed on them.

"Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!" Hudson captioned the carousel of photos.

"I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!!" she continued. "Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!"

