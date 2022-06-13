Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards as She Wins for A Strange Loop

Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson has officially achieved EGOT status!

The actress and singer clinched her first-ever Tony Award on Sunday evening, when A Strange Loop won best musical. (Hudson, 40, serves as a producer on the show.)

It was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet of having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson won her first of the big four awards, an Oscar, for her role in 2007's Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy winner, having nabbed her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

The American Idol alum went on to score a Daytime Emmy last year, for the animated short Baba Yaga, which she co-produced and lent her voice to.

Hudson previously joked when asked about her plans to achieve EGOT status, "I should get two more dogs."

"I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy," she said at the time. "So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win. [They're] like my good luck charms."

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre (as the Tonys are officially known) recognize the highest honor in U.S. theater — the equivalent of TV's Emmys, music's Grammys or the film industry's Oscars. It's a necessary award in achieving EGOT, the grand slam of show business.

In the highly coveted category of best new musical, Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square, SIX: The Musical and A Strange Loop all competed for the top prize this year.

Hosting the show was Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar earlier this year for the latest film adaptation of the beloved stage musical West Side Story.

The 2022 Tony Awards aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+.