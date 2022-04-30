Jennifer Grey comes 'Out of the Corner,' Emily Henry makes us swoon: 5 must-read new books

Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
·2 min read

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. "Out of the Corner," by Jennifer Grey (Ballantine, nonfiction)

&#x00201c;Out of the Corner,&#x00201d; by Jennifer Grey.
What it's about: The “Dirty Dancing” star takes readers on a candid tour of her life and career, from her breakout performance in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” through her Season 11 win on “Dancing With the Stars,” sharing life lessons learned along the way.

The buzz: "Grey emerges as a resilient star in her own story, candidly sharing with readers all her joy, confusion, and hard-won wisdom along the way. Fans won’t want to miss this," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'I was no longer me': Jennifer Grey on the late Patrick Swayze, nose job that made her 'invisible'

2. "Book Lovers," by Emily Henry (Berkley, fiction)

What it's about: Cutthroat literary agent Nora Stephens goes on a sisters' trip to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, with visions of sunny picnics and handsome country doctors dancing in her head, and instead runs into brooding editor Charlie Lastra. He can't be the one – can he?

The buzz: "A heartfelt and hilarious read about books, sisters, and writing your own love story," says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

3. "Trust," by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead, fiction)

What it's about: "Trust" weaves a literary puzzle with interlocking narratives that span over a century in a story of money, power and unchecked American capitalism.

The buzz: "Once again, Diaz makes the most of his formidable gifts," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

Exclusive cover reveal: Check out Stephen King’s unsettling new story ‘Finn’

4. "Elektra," by Jennifer Saint (Flatiron, fiction)

&#x00201c;Elektra,&#x00201d; by Jennifer Saint.
“Elektra,” by Jennifer Saint.

What it's about: The author of “Ariadne” reimagines another of Greek mythology’s heroines. Elektra, the daughter of King Agamemnon and Queen Clytemnestra, only wants to see her beloved father return from war. But are they all inextricably bound to the family’s bloody ancient curse?

The buzz: "Out of a canonical myth, Saint has built a commanding story of rebellious women," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

5. "The Marvellers," by Dhonielle Clayton; illustrated by Khadijah Khatib (Henry Holt and Co., fiction)

What it's about: Arcanum Training Institute draws Marvellers from around the world to practice their arts. Eleven-year-old Ella Durand is the school's first Conjuror, and she discovers many at the school don't trust her "unnatural" magic. When a dangerous criminal known as the Ace of Anarchy escapes prison and her mentor disappears, Ella becomes a suspect and must work fast to save her teacher before it's too late.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "An enthralling fantasy adventure full of bravery, love, and humor."

'The Marvellers' exclusive excerpt: Visit Dhonielle Clayton's magic school in the sky

