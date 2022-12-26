Jennifer Gates reveals she and Nayel Nassar are expecting a daughter during Christmas-themed baby shower

Jennifer Gates has revealed that she and husband Nayel Nassar are expecting a baby girl.

Gates, 26, the daughter of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates, shared the news on Instagram while posting photos of her Christmas-themed baby shower.

In the album of photos, the soon-to-be mother could be seen wearing a dark red dress and holding her pregnant stomach while surrounded by Christmas trees, while other photos showed the extravagant holiday-themed party decor.

In another photo, Gates posed in front of a Christmas tree with her mother Melinda, while a pile of pink presents surrounded the base of the tree.

“Still on cloud nine after this baby shower. Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. Our hearts are all so full,” Gates captioned the photo album on Instagram. “Also thank you to all the creatives, and wonderful people who put together this very special event - your talents continue to amaze me!”

In the comments, Melinda shared her own happiness over the party, writing: “It was a perfect evening. Love you!”

The post also prompted a response from designer Vera Wang, who wrote: “What an amazing love story that continues…..XXv.”

Gates and Nassar, 31, revealed that they are expecting their first child together last month, when they shared the news on Instagram.

“Thankful,” Gates captioned a Thanksgiving photo of herself and the Olympic equestrian, in which she could be seen cradling her pregnant stomach.

The post was met with a number of well-wishes, including from Melinda, who wrote: “I couldn’t be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents.”

Gates and Nassar exchanged vows at the 26-year-old’s 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, New York, in October 2021. For the ceremony, Gates wore a gown custom-made by Wang.

The couple began dating in 2017 after they reportedly met while at Stanford University. They announced their engagement in January 2020, after Nassar proposed during a ski trip.