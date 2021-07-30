Jennifer Garner's Mom Returns to Her Pretend Cooking Show to Make a 'Potluck Favorite'

Jennifer Garner

It's a universal fact that moms know everything and how to bake a killer blackberry cobbler is no exception, at least when it comes to Jennifer Garner's mom, Patricia.

The outspoken family matriarch returns to Jen's Pretend Cooking Show to give her daughter some pointers on the summer-friendly dessert recipe originally created by Jen's "bonus mom" Mrs. Lantz.

"Potluck favorite. Mom says so," Jen assures of the hot, gooey cobbler, which she pairs with a scoop of vanilla ice cream because well, why not.

Patricia first gained culinary fame by (virtually) directing her daughter in a viral video of how to make cornbread last July.

"I call my mom every time I make cornbread—even though I've written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom," Jen explained in the video's caption.

The tutorial was chock-full of hilarious baking blunders, like Jen spilling the batter and having to make last-minute ingredient swaps for vegetable oil and buttermilk.

But it seems like with mom present in the kitchen this go-around, the Peppermint star's skills have improved tenfold. "You're doing a good job, Jen," says Patricia as she pours butter over the dish.

Keeping in theme with other videos in her Instagram series, the process still isn't without a few hiccups. Jen playfully asks her mom to be more specific with flour type, to which she replies, "I know she's deviling me."

The duo also discusses the difficulties of cracking eggs with one hand. "Do you remember when you taught me to crack eggs one-handed?" asks Jen. "I didn't teach you that," Patricia quips with her signature sass. "You learned that on your own. I still can't do that."

Needless to say, the mother-daughter team is on-camera gold and has developed quite the adoring audience.

Are you paying attention, Food Network? We all certainly are.

Get Mrs. Lantz's full recipe for blackberry cobbler on Jen's Instagram here.