Jennifer Garner's Golden Retriever Birdie 'Got a Promotion' to Therapy Dog at Children’s Hospital L.A.

The actress shared that her dog has been promoted to work at the children's hospital

We Rate Dogs/ Youtube Jennifer Garner her dog Birdie, and Matt Nelson.

Jennifer Garner is celebrating her golden retriever Birdie’s upcoming birthday and job as a therapy dog!

Garner, 51, and Birdie, 8, joined We Rate Dogs' YouTube channel for an interview on Wednesday. During the interview with the channel’s founder, Matt Nelson, the actress revealed Birdie’s nine goals to achieve before she turns nine in May — including spending time at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as a therapy dog.

“She wants to read some new books for kids. And speaking of kids, Birdie is a therapy dog,” shared Garner. “And she just got a promotion to work at Children's Hospital L.A.”

“So she's excited. She wants to have her first time at Children’s Hospital L.A. before she turns nine,” the Party Down star continued. “She’s a very good dog, a very good girl.”

Jennifer Garner/ Instagram Jennifer Garner and Birdie

Garner shared a few more of Birdie’s plans, including some reasonable goals and a few daring activities.

“Birdie would like to sit at a Parisian bistro. While she's there, she wants to swim in the Olympics. She loves to swim,” offered the Alias alum. “Oh, she wants to eat an entire string of cheese. The whole thing.”

“Birdie wants to skydive. Everybody should once and she thought before she turns nine is a good time,” added Garner.

“Oh right, she wants to go on a date with Major Biden,” Garner shared. “She has a big crush.”

“Oh and she wants to stop biting her nails,” continued the 13 Going on 30 star. “It’s hard, but it’s good to have a goal.”

“Birdie has a beautiful coloratura voice. So she's a soprano and so she wants to sing with the Metropolitan Opera,” added the actress.

Garner welcomed Birdie into her life after her eldest daughter, Violet Anne, 18, waited until her tenth birthday to get her very own dog. Garner shares Violet, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“My eldest was two and decided she needed her own dog, and she talked about it all the time,” Garner recalled for Nelson. “And I said, ‘When you're 10, that's the age that one might get their own dog.’ And I thought she’d forget because she was just two, but now we have Birdie.”

“She did not forget,” joked Nelson. “She did not,” replied Garner.

Jennifer Garner/ Instagram Jennifer Garner and Birdie

The actress also spoke about her series with Birdie, titled “Books with Birdie,” where she reads children’s books to the golden retriever.

“Birdie is a huge early literature, just kind of a literacy advocate,” Garner cheekily explained. “So it only makes sense that she would have this series ‘Books with Birdie.’”

“She just really likes to promote children's literacy, right?,” Garner asked her dog. “It's super important to you, just part of your mission of who you are."

Read the original article on People.