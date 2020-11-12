Jennifer Garner's favourite wrinkle repair oil is on sale right now for just $25

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Are you using retinol correctly? I'm only asking because I recently learned the hard way that I’m still not.

Now riddled with tender-the-touch, dry patches on the left side of my face, I'm reminded that the skin needs to build tolerance to this potent ingredient, regardless of your skin type. And while process of getting adjusted to your newly resurfeced skin can take up to four weeks, Jennifer Garner is here to tell us why we shouldn’t stray too far away from this essential anti aging ingredient.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the 48-year-old actress revealed that her favourite drugstore beauty buy is the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil.

“I love a lot of favorite drugstore things, but right now my favorite is Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil because it’s hydrating,” she told the magazine.

So, I’m giving retinol another try because the truth is in Garner’s glowing skin. If you’ve been a long-time fan of the star, you know that she’s been flaunting her youthful-looking bare skin on Instagram while being quarantined at home.

With regular (and proper) retinol use, the skin looks more refined and refreshed. As one of the few do-it-all skincare ingredients, retinol unclogs pores, exfoliates the skin and reduces the appearance of pigmentation all while improving acne and fine lines and wrinkles. Over time, enhances the inner radiance for a more youthful complexion.

In case you’re looking to rekindle a healthier relationship with retinol, Garner’s choice of a retinol oil is the perfect must-have. Offering the essential benefits of anti aging such as reducing the appearance of stubborn forehead, under eye and lip wrinkles in a gentle, lightweight, fast-absorbing oil-based formula, it renews the look of skin overnight.

Enriched with retinol SA, which provides more benefits than other forms of vitamin A for visible results in just one week, this revitalizing formula also works to diminishes the look of dark age spots.

Best of all, this miracle retinol formula is on sale right now on Amazon for just $25. Get it before it’s gone!

