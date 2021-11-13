Jennifer Garner's Favorite Retinol Oil Is 32% Off Right Now Before Black Friday

Jennifer Garner's Favorite Retinol Oil is 32% Off Right Now

Getty Images

Retinol has a glowing reputation (pun intended) for treating a laundry list of skin concerns, like signs of aging, acne, and uneven skin tone. It works so well that even celebs like Jennifer Garner turn to it for flawless skin. The actress has relied on a Neutrogena formula, once deeming it her "MVP," and a full two weeks before Black Friday, it's on sale for just $17.

"My skin has always been sensitive to retinol and would turn bright red if it was too strong. But this [line-smoothing] oil doesn't freak my skin out," Garner said of Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil to People in 2019. The longtime brand ambassador spoke again with the magazine just this week about the importance of retinol: "Eventually you'll start to be like, 'Oh, I'm aging. It's all going to go to hell in a handbasket.' That is when you want to start with a little bit of retinol."

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

Courtesy

Shop now: $17 (Originally $25); amazon.com

The drugstore oil harnesses retinol's exceptional benefits, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, fading dark spots, and assisting with collagen production and cell turnover to resurface firm and youthful-looking skin. And Amazon shoppers can attest that the non-irritating oil really does provide celebrity-worthy visible results.

One customer wrote the oil "turn[ed] back the hands of time in just six days." They added: "It's unbelievable. I'm 54 years old, Afro-Puerto Rican, and this cream is making me look about 45 in just six days. I can't wait to see what my skin will look like after 365 days! It's unbelievable how for the affordable price, it's doing miracles."

"I'm a senior and have been using this product [for] two weeks," another shopper said. "My skin looks moisturized and soft, with a smooth skin tone. The crow's feet at my eyes and deep lines at my mouth are greatly reduced."

A final shopper explained that they have seen a "dramatic improvement" since using the retinol oil, adding, "I've spent so much money on different moisturizers trying to find something that didn't cause me to break out, and this product keeps my blemishes and acne away as well as tightens and plumps my skin."

To see if this is your MVP, too, head to Amazon and snag a few bottles of the retinol elixir while it's on sale for under $20.