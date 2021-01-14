Jennifer Garner Wore a Popular $30 Trend From Amazon With a $1,895 Bag
Getty Images
Jennifer Garner is known for being relatable. Granted, her cat videos are slightly higher production value than your usual but still, she's our girl who loves to recommend spanx and shop for affordable anti-aging products on Amazon. That being said, she's usually not the person spotted in a $2,000 baby stroller outfit or styling her $6,000 gown with a $5 face mask. But in 2021, it looks like she's planning on serving a little bit more high/low outfit inspiration than usual.
While out in Brentwood last week, which feels like a year ago already, Garner was spotted wearing a Celine cabas phantom bag that retails for $1,895, a pair of Brooks running shoes, and a matching navy Tkees hoodie and joggers. While the sweatsuit set costs just under $300, it's part of a large affordable trend all the celebrities are switching to.
This time last year, every single famous person was leaning hard into the over-the-top tie-dye sweats set phenomena. Now they're all going for more subtle, matching monochrome sweatshirt and pants sets that you can score on Amazon for around $30. You can buy any navy hoodie and sweats from Amazon and pull a nearly identical look to Garner. Not that all of us have the Celine designer bag to take the look up a notch but that's what makes it so relatable. You don't need to dress up a sweatsuit if you don't want to. That's the whole point! And Jen would approve of the look no matter how you choose to wear it.
The shift towards monochrome sweats probably started with the influencer-fueled obsession with Entireworld. The brand created an incredibly photogenic sweats set in a range of simple, not showy, colors. Essentially, they were the anti-tie-dye. Although Entireworld was founded in 2018, it made waves on the 'gram early in the pandemic when everyone had to clear their social calendars and become best friends with their couch. And while one of its cozy sets will cost you a couple hundred bucks, the trend it started doesn't have to cost more than $40 and can actually be as little as $25.
Plus, the most Jennifer Garner thing ever isn't to necessarily follow in her footsteps exactly but to channel her just-like-you energy and find an even more affordable version. And since she clearly does some shopping on Amazon, the below sweatsuits just have to be sitting in her cart.
Shop the best Jennifer Garner inspired sweatsuits from Amazon below.
