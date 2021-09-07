Jennifer Garner Wore a Game-Changing Fall Staple With These Famous $650 Sneakers

Jennifer Garner

I'm not quite ready to flip the seasonal switch just yet. I know, I know — technically, the unofficial end of summer happened yesterday, but if we're going off of the autumn equinox, we still have about two weeks of summer left. Now, just because I'm not bidding adieu to beach days, sliced watermelon, and chilled rosé just yet certainly doesn't mean I'm any less excited to to welcome fall fashion with open arms.

In fact, I'm taking detailed notes of Jennifer Garner's latest street-style outfit, an easygoing ensemble that's impossibly practical and incredibly cool. The actor was photographed out and about in Los Angeles, and instead of wearing her controversial jeans or casual, comfortable summer pants, she opted for fall's hero piece: a jumpsuit.

Garner's one-and-done jumpsuit is from A.L.C, and it just so happens to be on sale at Nordstrom Rack (in limited sizing, though). It features plenty of practical pockets, a cool cuffed sleeve, and a straight-leg silhouette that's ideal for showing off shoes. In Garner's case, that was a pair of $650 Gucci sneakers that so many celebs love.

The beauty of the perfect fall jumpsuit is that it's a one-and-done outfit. All you have to do is put on a single piece (ahem, the jumpsuit), which eliminates any need to think about which top coordinates with your bottoms. Simply throw on accessories, like a bag, a cool pair of sneakers, and jewelry, and you have a winning autumn look that'll take you from office to after-work drinks with ease.

If you always get stuck in a rut when transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall, add a a jumpsuit (or two) into the mix for a seamless seasonal change. Shop our favorites below.

