Jennifer Garner Wore the Affordable Winter Trend Sarah Jessica Parker and TikTok Also Love

If you're on TikTok, you know that leg warmers are a major trend. Fashion influencers on the app are wearing chunky leg warmers with their Jadon Dr. Martens and Margiela Tabis. Earlier this year, Sarah Jessica Parker gave the winter essential her seal of approval, styling them with a pair of gray-wash jeans. And now, Jennifer Garner is all over them, having worn leg warmers on repeat for the past couple of weeks.

If Parker set the example of how to dress leg warmers up, Garner shows how to wear them more casually for everyday. While running errands, Garner wore dark purple leg warmers with leggings, a white zip-up, and running sneakers. They may be trendy, but they're also practical, and Garner couldn't look cozier if she tried.

Leg warmers are as little as $9 on Amazon right now, and it's actually pretty hard to find a pair over $30 in general. FP Movement by Free People makes some amazing ones that look like something Natalie Portman would wear in Black Swan, like its standard 28-inch stirrups that come in classic black and reach over the knee. Meanwhile, its tie-dye stirrup leg warmers instantly add a funky touch to any look.

As it gets colder, this throwback '80s look is only going to get more popular. The beginning of 2022 may feature some more hibernation than we originally hoped for, but at least leg warmers are perfect for cozying up on the couch.

