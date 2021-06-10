Jennifer Garner Wore $625 Sandals With the Most Casual and Comfortable Pair of Summer Pants

Jennifer Garner

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Garner

Although Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced in 2018, seeing the Bennifer headlines featuring your ex has to be exhausting. Naturally though, Garner is all smiles and wore the most perfect outfit for a breezy summer night yesterday in Santa Monica.

Garner's casual look featured a pair of $625 Chloe scalloped sandals that are currently on sale for under $300 at Nordstrom Rack. She wore them with a simple pair of striped linen pants, which are essentially the best wardrobe item for an extremely hot and humid summer day. Clearly, they also look just as nice when styled with a sweater for a breezy evening. And you can buy a similar pair of pants on Amazon for as little as $32.

Since this summer is bound to have 100x as much activity as the last, linen pants are the staple we all need. You can style them with an endless amount of outfits, and you don't have to worry about a potential wardrobe malfunction or sweating through them. They're timeless, practical, and (as Garner illustrates) incredibly cute.

Low-effort seems to be the theme of the summer in terms of outfits, which makes sense. Some of us aren't entirely prepared to trade our pajamas for floor-length gowns and stiletto heels just yet. And while linen pants aren't necessarily a happy medium - they're far closer to loungewear than party attire - they're clearly beloved in Hollywood. And we'll pretty much wear whatever Garner tells us too.

Get the Look:

Chloe Lauren Scalloped Leather Slide Sandal

Shop now: $299 (Originally $625); nordstromrack.com

Chloe Lauren Slide Sandal

Shop now: $550; nordstrom.com

Woman Within Straight Leg Linen Pant

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Billabong New Waves Stripe Pant

Shop now: $41; amazon.com

Goodthreads Washed Linen Blend Paper Bag Waist Crop Pant

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Floerns Frilled Waist Striped Print Palazzo Pants

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

Nordstrom Romantic Linen Blend Pajama Pants

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Story continues

Calson Stripe Linen Blend Pants

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Calson Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Madewell Huston Stripe Pull-On Linen & Cotton Crop Pants

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Claudia Stripe Tie Waist Pants

Shop now: $425; nordstrom.com