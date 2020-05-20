Jennifer Garner styled her own hair for the first time in '20 years' using this $44 product

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Is your glam squad really your glam squad if they aren’t willing to do virtual house calls? Last week, Jennifer Garner and her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel gave us the true definition of squad goals when the two teamed up for a Facetime styling session just minutes before she was supposed to go on air (from home) with Jimmy Fallon. And luckily for us, the 48-year-old mom of three captured herself styling for her hair for the first time in “20 years” on IGTV.

“In a last-minute dash to get ready, I called @hairbyadir. As he talked me through the process, we made my hair work, Garner revealed in an Instagram caption.

With the approval and guidance of the celebrity hairstylist, Garner, a self-proclaimed “hair dunce,” used two products on-hand: the Virtue Labs 6-in-1 Styler and Virtue Labs Healing Oil to prep and prime her hair to create natural, textured waves.

First, Abergel instructed Garner to rub a small dollop of the styler into her palms like hand cream and to slowly scrunch her hair upwards, from the ends and away from the roots, with her head tilted to the side. The styler is formulated as a universal cream that primes hair to add softness, shine, and light hydration while strengthening, polishing and protecting from heat.

Virtue Create 6-In-1 Styler

SHOP IT: Sephora, $44



Following the styler, Garner then proceeded with the Virtue Labs hair oil, which Abergel suggested to be shaken before application. Garner applied a pump of the oil into her hand, tilted her head and scrunch the product from end to the mid-section of the hair.

Healing Hair Oil

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $58

Next, Abergel suggested Garner scrunch her hair with paper towels (or facial tissues, in her case) in order to bring out natural texture without getting too much frizz from a towel.

Lastly, Garner used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with the diffuser attachment on medium power and medium heat, scrunching upwards to better hold the waves and create texture.



“In all seriousness, my hair is so much more full than it used to be, so thank you,” said Garner.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

SHOP IT: Sephora, $500

For the perfect finishing touch, Abergel asked Garner if she had a curling iron.

“I’ve never used a curling iron myself,” she revealed.

With his instructions, just with the front of the hair, Garner tilted her hair and with a slight bend at the hand, she then wrapped the hair around the iron for five seconds to create a face-framing wave. She then finished the look with a quarter-size of the 6-in-1 styler and scrunched it into the hair.



The step-by-step process took only 10 minutes and even Abergel, who has also worked with A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron and Saoirse Ronan, was shocked by how amazing it looked.

However, Garner was humble about her pro-level work.

“Although Virtue products are miracle workers, I was reminded that there is no substitute for 20 years of sitting in someone’s chair, letting them make you pretty while they listen to your day-to-day nonsense,” she captioned the video.

Not too shabby for a first-timer, if you ask us! You go, Jen!



