Jennifer Garner Stuns in a Halter Dress With a High Slit During Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

The premiere of The Adam Project was a star-studded affair. The new Netflix movie stars Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldaña in a time-traveling story about a fighter pilot from the future who travels back in time and encounters his childhood self. (We're getting Back to the Future vibes!).

Everyone looked absolutely incredible, but fans can't stop talking about Jen's look in particular. Her sleek Alexandre Vauthier halter gown shows off her toned arms, and the side slit and understated jewelry add a layer of sophistication.

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Of course, many fans were just as excited to see her alongside her 13 Going on 30 costar, Mark Ruffalo. Jennifer posted a photo of the entire cast to her Instagram feed. She wrote, "Celebrating The Adam Project is a pinch me moment—I love every frame of this movie and every one of these people. Honestly, I can’t wait for you to see it. #TheAdamProject #March11th @netflix."

Fans jumped to the comments section to express their excitement about this reunion. One wrote, "Matty and Jenna forever!!!😍#13goingon30" and another said, "I thought this was 13 Going On 30 the Sequel 😍😍😍"





Jennifer may be a glamorous star, but she is never one to take herself too seriously. Her famously down-to-earth Instagram feed showcases her fun-loving personality. She treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes video, full of dancing and silliness.

All of this has us excited for The Adam Project! The new movie streams on Netflix on March 11.

