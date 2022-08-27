Jennifer Garner’s New Go-To Sneakers Are From This Podiatrist-Approved Brand

Photo credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Jennifer Garner sported a new colorway from her go-to sneaker brand, Brooks.

The actress was spotted in California wearing the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoes in a black, purple, and coral color.

The shoes are podiatrist-approved and beloved by reviewers and Prevention editors.

Actress Jennifer Garner always knows how to put an outfit together, and her expert shoe choices are standout winners. Whether she’s performing a ballet routine on Instagram while rocking Veja SDU Rec Sneakers , or slipping on a pair of Brook’s Glycerine 19 shoes for a walk around her California town , she’s the epitome of effortless style.

And now, she was spotted out recently sporting what appears to be a new pair of lace-up sneaks that we want to add to our cart ASAP. The shoes are the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoes in a black, purple, and coral color.

Brooks widened its focus on keeping injury-prone knees and hips safe with its latest iteration of the Adrenaline kicks. The sneakers offer a smooth feel and supportive ride from the GuideRails, which are a holistic option to support and reduce excess motion when walking or running.

The shoes also include a plush, 100% DNA loft cushioning that reacts to your unique stride for smoother steps. The brand says the shoe is ideal for runners or walkers looking for more comfortable and smoother movement. They’re also a certified PDAC A5500 Diabetic shoe and have been granted the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance.

Available in 19 color combinations and from size 5 through 13 with a variety of width options like regular, narrow, wide, and X-wide, there’s a pair that’s sure to work for just about everyone.

And with over 3,000 reviews and nearly a five-star rating on Amazon, it’s safe to say customers love the sneakers too. One reviewer said the shoes offered “plantar fasciitis perfection” and after their old favorite shoe from Brooks went off the market, this new model offered their feet the relief they’d been looking for.

Story continues

Another reviewer referred to the style as “the best shoe” and raved, “My search for the perfect shoe is over. These shoes have the right amount of cushion and firmness for me. I can wear these shoes and walk for several miles. I have dealt with hurting feet for many years and thankfully, I have found a shoe that gives me all-day comfort.”

We’re also huge fans of the brand at Prevention, and Brooks was one of our most comfortable shoe brands of 2021 . We named the Adrenaline GTS 22 shoe our best overall shoe for flat feet and the sister styles, the Glycerin 19 running shoes the best shoes for stability, the Brooks Ghost 13 running shoe the best supportive shoes for nurses , and the Brooks Levitate 4 the best running shoes for plantar fasciitis .

We even named the shoe’s predecessor, the Adrenaline GTS 21 the best running shoe for our 2022 Fitness Awards . Mark Mendeszoon, D.P.M., footwear and sports medicine expert previously told Prevention the Adrenaline GTS 21s are a crowd favorite thanks to their sleek design, breathable mesh upper, supportive midsole, and durable rubber outsole.

Looking for a new pair of sneakers? Shop some more of our favorites:

You Might Also Like