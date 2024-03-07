Jennifer Garner Shares Throwback Band Photos with 'Sally the Sexy Saxophone': 'She Was a Boss'

The 'Yes Day' actress looked back on her marching band days in an Instagram post on Wednesday

Jennifer Garner is taking a walk down memory lane.

On Wednesday, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, shared some hilarious throwback photos on Instagram of herself in the John Adams Junior High Marching Band. One photo showed Garner posing proudly for the camera, holding her saxophone and wearing her band uniform.

Among the carousel of photos, the Family Switch star played the instrument alongside her fellow bandmates, as well as adding her band hat to complete the look in the last pic. "Sally the Sexy Saxophone, she was a boss. 🎷," Garner captioned the post.

This isn't the first fans have heard about Sally the Sexy Saxophone. In 2016, Garner spoke about being in her school band during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Sally the Sexy Saxophone, but you can call her Sally,” she told Meyers of her instrument at the time.

“I lost her,” Garner admitted. "I don't know where she is," she laughed, as Meyers, 50, joked, "Obviously you cared about her very deeply."

She now seemingly has a Sally replacement, which she showed off when she played the saxophone in a birthday clip for Reese Witherspoon back in March 2019.

In the video, Garner played a rendition of Phil Collins' "A Groovy Kind Of Love," wearing a marching band uniform complete with a hat.

"Many moons ago, my high school marching band played this song for homecoming," she wrote at the time.

"Today I play it for my boo, @reesewitherspoon. ♥️We have a groovy kind of love.♥️ Happy birthday, Lady. #bandgeeksarethebestgeeks 🎷 #havethebestday," Garner added.

Garner's latest social media post comes after she shared a relatable struggle on Instagram last month, capturing herself attempting to wrestle a sleeping bag back into its sack.

“Oh, why does the Lord test me in these ways?” Garner jokingly asked in the clip, which was set to the tune of Édith Piaf's “Non, je ne regrette rien.”

"Do you see my problem, at least? #fromthevault," she captioned the funny post.

