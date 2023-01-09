Jennifer Garner Shares Her ‘Favorite’ $20 Moisturizer That Plumps Skin ‘Instantly’

Michael Loccisano - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Jennifer Garner shared her “favorite” moisturizer that plumps and smooths skin.

The Neutrogena ambassador, 50, called the Hydro Boost Gel-Cream her “favorite product we've ever put out.”

“It’s just so satisfying, you instantly see the difference,” she says of the moisturizer.

At 50, Jennifer Garner is as radiant as ever.

And she credits most of that glow to her go-to affordable skincare, which she adamantly slathers on daily. Consistency is how you get the best results, of course—but there is one product that she says makes a difference after just one use. The Neutrogena ambassador told InStyle it’s her “baby.” Enter: the Hydro Boost Gel Cream.

Hydro Boost Gel-Cream amazon.com $16.99 Shop Now amazon.com

“This is what 50 looks like. It’s a fan favorite for a reason,” she told InStyle earlier this year. It’s true—the moisturizer, marketed for extra dry skin, has over 77,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It contains a hydrating, plumping combination of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and vitamin B5 that Garner says works “instantly.”

“It’s just so satisfying, you instantly see the difference,” she raved to InStyle. “I did it on my hands before starting to talk to you, and I couldn’t even believe—I was like, well, damn. We all want the instant fix, right? Nothing is faster than plumping your skin as it’s sitting on your body.”



She said the gel-cream provides ideal rejuvenation after months of dry winter weather have wreaked havoc. “Spring is coming and we’ve all been through so much, but so has our skin,” she said. “Our skin has been through stress. If we drink more wine during the winter or just go from hot to cold, our skin needs springtime. It needs to be brightened back up, and that’s why I love this product line.” She also touted the Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Cleansing Gel, which are also on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Still, the Adam Project star shyly admitted that the Gel-Cream takes precedence over them all—even her tried-and-true Neutrogena retinol and peptide serums. Now that’s shocking.

Story continues

“You need that stuff, but this is my baby,” she said. “There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away. This is 48 hours of moisture that you're locking in with one thing, and then I don't have to worry about it. I can see why reviewers love it, I think it's my favorite product we've ever put out.”

If the glowing Amazon reviews and Garner’s praise don’t convince you, just look at the star. Garner is glowing as she ages!

You Might Also Like