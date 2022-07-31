Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Beauty Advice for Daughters Violet and Seraphina: 'Obsess Less'

Jennifer Garner

Less is more when it comes to Jennifer Garner's advice for her two daughters' beauty routines.

The actress, 50, spoke with Harper's Bazaar about her approach to looking her best, where she told the publication that she is big on working with her natural beauty.

"My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major," she explained.

Added Garner: "As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don't have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever."

Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Garner's beloved turn as Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 saw the actress embracing adulthood with a tween's perspective, utilizing lots of 80s blue eyeshadow and Barbie-pink lipstick.

When asked what advice she would pass on to her daughters — Violet Anne, 16, and Seraphina Rose, 13, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck — she doubled down on how less is more.

"Look in the mirror less, obsess less," Garner said. "Look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead."

The Alias star also noted that people are looking at their faces more than they used to, and it "doesn't do you any good" to dwell on things you could change.

"You don't need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout," she said.

Garner also emphasized that anyone considering injections should be "very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible."

"Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face," she explained.