Jennifer Garner Shares Emily Dickinson Poem Days After Announcing Her Father's Death

Jennifer Garner posted a video of her walking through a stone labyrinth to Instagram, set to a recording of Helena Bonham Carter reading an Emily Dickinson poem

Steve Granitz/WireImage William John Garner, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is sharing some words of wisdom over a week after the death of her father at age 85.

Garner, 51, posted a video of herself walking through a labyrinth of stones surrounding a tree to her Instagram on April 9. The video is accompanied by audio of actress Helena Bonham Carter reciting the Emily Dickinson poem "Hope Is the Thing with Feathers."

The 13 Going on 30 actress added the poem's words in the caption to her post: "Hope is the thing with feathers / That perches in the soul / And sings the tune/ without the words / And never stops at all."



Garner shared news of her father William's death on April 1. The actress posted a number of photos of him over the years to Instagram while writing that he "passed peacefully" on March 30.



Related: Jennifer Garner Would ‘Love’ Her Three Kids to Watch Felicity – Under This One Condition

"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question)," she wrote at the time. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for gratitude."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the post, Garner shared that her mother Patricia Ann Garner and two sisters Melissa and Susannah were grateful for William's "gentle demeanor and quiet strength" and described William as an "all in, ever patient girl dad."

"We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith," she wrote in the social media tribute.



Story continues

Related: Jennifer Garner Jokes 'If I Could Marry Coffee I Would' — Here's How She Likes It (Exclusive)

"There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us — but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind," she concluded.



Garner received an outpouring of support for her family in the comments of that Instagram tribute from friends and celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Aniston and Elizabeth Banks, among others. "My sweet friend ... sending you all my angels to help carry him home," Witherspoon wrote in a comment at the time.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.