Jennifer Garner Reads Books to School Kids Across U.S. in Video: ‘Pete the Cat and I Have Had a Busy Six Months’

"There is nothing happier than reading to kids!" the actress wrote on Instagram as she shared highlights of her story-time sessions

Jennifer Garner/Instagram Jennifer Garner, joined by Pete the Cat, reads to school kids.

Jennifer Garner has been traveling across the country for the past six months with a special friend!

On Saturday, the 13 Going on 30 star, 51, shared a video on Instagram of herself reading a book from the popular children's series Pete the Cat to kids in schools across the country.

Garner's special story-time sessions are part of her work for the nonprofit organization Save the Children.

"My favorite thing about working for @savethechildren — it’s ALWAYS #ReadAcrossAmerica Day! Pete the Cat and I have had a busy six months meeting and reading to kids," Garner wrote in the caption of the video, adding that she visited schools in Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and California.

The video showed Garner reading a book to different groups of kids and offering encouraging words about how smart they are.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram Jennifer Garner visits a school for story time

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Family Switch star also put her acting skills to use and gave the characters different voices and sound effects. And of course, she brought along a stuffed toy version of the character Pete the Cat and had him take a bow once the story was finished.

"Thank you to all of the educators out there for bringing books to life and turning America’s children into readers. There is nothing happier than reading to kids! 📚♥️," Garner's video caption continued.

The actress and mom of three is known for her passion for working with charities and has been a supporter of Save the Children since 2014. The Yes Day star also gets her pets involved in helping others.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Jennifer Garner

Related: Jennifer Garner Brings ‘Cooking Fairy’ Ina Garten for Another Pretend Cooking Show Episode

She recently shared in an interview on the We Rate Dogs YouTube channel that her 8-year-old golden retriever, Birdie, "got a promotion" to become a therapy dog.

Story continues

"Birdie is a therapy dog,” Garner said. “And she just got a promotion to work at Children's Hospital L.A. She’s a very good dog, a very good girl.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.