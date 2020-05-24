Jennifer Garner Posted the Funniest Instagram Video But All We Can Think About is Her Laundry Room

From Country Living

Jennifer Garner is known for her entertaining Instagram presence.

Most recently, the 48-year-old actress created a silly laundry room skit that followers can’t get enough of.

Jennifer Garner has done it again!

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, to give fans a sneak peek into her nighttime laundry routine. “I don’t know why I thought you needed this,” she captioned the clip.

The video starts off with Jennifer sorting laundry as Daði Freyr’s “Think About Things” plays in the background. It’s done in a stop-action style that shows Jennifer popping up in different areas of her (let’s be honest: enviable) laundry room. Once the beat kicks in, Jennifer starts bopping up and down to match, all while staring deadpan into the camera.

In all, the clip features the 13 Going on 30 actress with a number of outfit changes, mask changes, and prop changes (including a fan-favorite cat that doesn’t want to participate and a giant glass of red wine).

As random as it all seems, according to Jennifer’s comment section, it’s totally relatable—and entirely entertaining. Reese Witherspoon chimed in, “I definitely needed this today," followed by a 100 emoji. Motivational speaker Amy Purdy wrote, “Omg this is amazing!! The cat falling [laughing emojis] yes we all needed this!” Dancer Shale Wagman wrote, “Can you adopt me please?” And the list goes on.

This is all to say, if you’re in need of a relatable, down-to-earth, feel-good pick-me-up, try following Jennifer on Instagram.

