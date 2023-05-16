Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Brooks sneakers are her go-to choice for workouts and walks

Jennifer Garner wears a lot of supportive sneakers. The Last Thing He Told Me actress, 51, has been spotted wearing comfy kicks from Veja and Hoka on many occasions, but the brand that’s on heaviest rotation in her footwear lineup might be Brooks.

Garner frequently steps out in the popular running shoes, wearing at least two different pairs over the past few years. So far, she’s been seen in Brooks Glycerin, and most recently, the Adrenaline GTS Running Shoe, which she donned while sipping from a mug on a walk last week. Garner sported the purple pair, along with navy leggings, a gray sweater, and tall white socks that read Family Leave, the title of her upcoming Netflix comedy.

Garner chose the peacoat, blue iris, rhapsody version of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, but the highly-rated running shoes are available in a whopping 38 color combinations at Amazon and 29 at Zappos. You can also select narrow, wide, medium, and extra wide silhouettes in women’s sizes five through 12.

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe, $119.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com and amazon.com

Garner is far from the only fan of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22. The women’s running shoe has earned the seal of approval from over 7,000 Amazon shoppers, and shoppers rave about the cushioning, flexibility, and long-lasting comfort that the shoes provide. One reviewer urged shoppers to “throw out” all their other sneakers in favor of these. Countless customers with plantar fasciitis deem these the “best shoes” they’ve ever owned thanks to their superior support and stability.

The Brooks Ghost neutral sneakers, on the other hand, have earned plenty of praise from PEOPLE editors. The best-selling sneakers were crowned the best lightweight running shoes by our team of testers. And after a full year of wearing them during every workout — running, strength training, Zumba, and Orangetheory classes — one editor deemed them their “favorite workout shoes.” They especially appreciate how the materials adapted to their foot shape and how the footbed is “cushy without being too springy.”

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe, $133.95–$139.95; zappos.com and amazon.com

Brooks running shoes are even approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, listing seven styles as recommendations to the public. Clearly, Brooks shoes are the real deal for runners, walkers, and anyone who values comfortable footwear. Shop more popular Brooks shoes, including our top pick for distance running, the Brooks Glycerin, below.

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Glycerin 20 Neutral Running Shoe, $132.59–$159.95; zappos.com and amazon.com

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Revel 6 Neutral Running Shoe, $99.95; zappos.com and amazon.com

