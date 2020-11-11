Jennifer Garner Just Said She Loves the Cozy Blanket Chrissy Teigen Uses 365 Days a Year

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Nordstrom

It’s officially cuddling season, a time of year that’s not complete without a super cozy blanket. Good thing Hollywood has found the throw of all throw blankets, with Jennifer Garner as the latest A-lister to profess her love for it in a recent interview with Glamour.

So what’s the celeb-approved “it” blanket that Garner praised? If you guessed the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw — ding, ding, ding, you are correct. When asked about the blanket that she always keeps on her couch, the actress responded, “There are so many blankets in the house you can’t shake a stick at ’em,” and then called out the Barefoot Dreams throw as one she particularly loves.

The fact that Garner chose to highlight the buzzy Barefoot Dreams blanket — when she claims to own so many — proves just how good this throw actually is. What’s more, Chrissy Teigen, the queen of home goods, has repeatedly called out the blanket, saying that “nothing else compares to [it}].” Now that’s some high praise.

So what makes this blanket so good that Garner, Teigen, and a slew of other celebs, like Kate Hudson, have chosen it over the hundreds of other options on the market? We’re willing to bet it’s because of a few key things, like its ultra-soft microfiber fabric that won’t shrink when washed (and yes, it is machine-washable) and the fact that it doesn’t pill or wrinkle.

With Hudson deeming it “heaven-like” and Teigen basically crowning it the best out there (she’s even said she uses it every day of the year), the cozy throw’s celeb praise is plenty. And that’s why it should come as no surprise that shoppers around the world are equally in awe of it.

“This blanket feels like butter, it’s extremely soft. It’s surprisingly long and will cover a queen bed. I was on the fence because of the price but it definitely lived up to its hype,” wrote one Nordstrom shopper.

Other reviewers say the Barefoot Dreams blanket, which comes in a handful of styles and prints, is “as soft as a cloud,” “kid- and pet-approved,” and “the blanket dreams are made of.” Now those are some pretty big claims, but ones made by countless shoppers nonetheless, meaning they’re probably true.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday present (Teigen said this blanket makes for a no-fail Christmas gift) or simply want to do some subtle redecorating around the house, the Barefoot Dreams throw won’t let you down. Shop it in various colorways at Nordstrom before it's gone.

